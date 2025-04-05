Ludhiana: Jeweller shot dead at Jagraon wedding

An ex armyman gunned down a jeweller after inviting him to a wedding event of his brother-in-law in Village Malak of Jagraon on Thursday night. At the time of the incident the accused and victim were dancing on the dance floor. The reason behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, however the police suspected that the accused was a close friend to the victim, but he was jealous of the victim’s progress in a short span of time. The reason behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, however the police suspected that the accused was a close friend to the victim, but he was jealous of the victim’s progress in a short span of time. (HT Photo)

The Sadar Jagraon police lodged an FIR against the accused Jarnail Singh, alias Jaily, of Issewal village following the complaint of Gurwinder Singh, manager of the victim Parminder Singh, alias Lovely, of Mullanpur Dakha.

Sub-inspector (SI) Surjit Singh, SHO at Sadar Jagraon police station stated that the victim Parminder Singh and the accused Jarnail Singh were old friends. Jarnail had invited Parminder to attend the ‘Jago’ of his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) Sandeep Singh in Malak village, Jagraon. Parminder Singh reached there with some of his friends.

The SHO added that when the guests were having food, Jarnail dragged Parminder to the dance floor. Meanwhile, the accused brandished his licenced pistol, deliberately shooting at Parminder. Parminder received hit on his chest and fell down on the floor. The accused then fled from the spot within no time, leaving the victim injured on the dance floor. The guests rushed him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. According to the doctors the bullet pierced through Parminder’s lungs.

The SHO further added that a murder case has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.

“The reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. Though, prima facie it is suggested that Parminder had established a massive business set-up in Mullanpur and he was progressing very quickly. Out of jealousy Jaily shot him dead,”said the SHO.