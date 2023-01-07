Ludhiana jewellery burglary: Accused had rented room in city day before incident

Two days after burglary at a jewellery shop on Noorwala road, police have identified four accused from footage of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed near the shop.

As per police, the accused had rented a room near the jewellery shop a day before executing the burglary

Police found that after the burglary, the accused brought the stolen jewellery to the same accommodation and fled after distributing it among themselves. Police also suspect that the accused had been planning the burglary for a long time.

The owner of the said accommodation, during questioning, told police that the accused had contacted her on January 4 for renting the room. She asked them for the identification proof, which the accused said they would deposit a day after moving in.

During the wee hours on January 5, the accused drilled a hole in the wall of a jewellery shop on Noorwala road and decamped with 500 gm gold and 30 kg silver jewellery. The shop owner, Gautam Ghosh, had at the time said that he incurred a loss of ₹60 Lakh.

The accused used iron rods to drill a hole in the back side wall of the shop and cut open the safe using a gas cutter. After the burglary, the accused left the iron rods and gas cutter inside the shop.

Giving out further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Maninder Bedi said that the shop is just 200 m from the rented accommodation, adding that police have recovered some parts of the stolen silver jewellery from the room. The teams also recovered a few liquor bottles from the room.