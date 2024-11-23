Ludhiana: Jewellery shop employee held for stealing 12 diamond rings

The Division number 8 police have arrested a man accused of stealing 12 diamond-studded gold rings worth ₹12 lakh from his employer’s jewellery shop. The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, was employed as a salesman in the jewellery shop owned by Sham Sunder Verma in Sarabha Nagar. Verma had filed a theft complaint. Accused Vinay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, is said to have committed theft in another shop as well where he was employed earlier.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO of Division number 8 police station, siad Chauhan was hired on September 2 to sell gold and diamond jewellery to other jewellers. As part of his role, he was entrusted with receiving payments and returning them to the office.

The theft came to light when Verma discovered that Chauhan had sold jewellery to a Jalandhar-based jeweller and collected full payment but failed to deposit the amount. Suspicious, Verma called the jeweller and confirmed the payment had already been made to Chauhan.

When confronted, Chauhan assured Verma he would deposit the funds soon. When he scanned the stock, he found that 12 diamond-studded gold rings were missing following which a police complaint was filed.

The police have registered an FIR against Chauhan under Sections 316(2) (Criminal breach of trust) and 306 (Theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While the accused has been arrested, the police are working to recover the stolen rings.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur further said Chauhan had a history of theft. Before joining Verma’s shop, he worked at another jewellery store where he was involved in stealing gold chains. In that case, Chauhan had compensated the store for the stolen items.