Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Jewellery shop employee held for stealing 12 diamond rings

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The theft came to light when shop owner discovered that the accused sold jewellery to a Jalandhar-based jeweller and collected full payment but failed to deposit the amount. Later, he checked the stock and found the diamond rings missing.

The Division number 8 police have arrested a man accused of stealing 12 diamond-studded gold rings worth 12 lakh from his employer’s jewellery shop. The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, was employed as a salesman in the jewellery shop owned by Sham Sunder Verma in Sarabha Nagar. Verma had filed a theft complaint.

Accused Vinay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, is said to have committed theft in another shop as well where he was employed earlier.
Accused Vinay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Ali Mohalla in Jalandhar, is said to have committed theft in another shop as well where he was employed earlier.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO of Division number 8 police station, siad Chauhan was hired on September 2 to sell gold and diamond jewellery to other jewellers. As part of his role, he was entrusted with receiving payments and returning them to the office.

The theft came to light when Verma discovered that Chauhan had sold jewellery to a Jalandhar-based jeweller and collected full payment but failed to deposit the amount. Suspicious, Verma called the jeweller and confirmed the payment had already been made to Chauhan.

When confronted, Chauhan assured Verma he would deposit the funds soon. When he scanned the stock, he found that 12 diamond-studded gold rings were missing following which a police complaint was filed.

The police have registered an FIR against Chauhan under Sections 316(2) (Criminal breach of trust) and 306 (Theft by clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While the accused has been arrested, the police are working to recover the stolen rings.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur further said Chauhan had a history of theft. Before joining Verma’s shop, he worked at another jewellery store where he was involved in stealing gold chains. In that case, Chauhan had compensated the store for the stolen items.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On