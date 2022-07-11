Ludhiana| Jewellery worth ₹21 lakh burgled from house in Ranjit Singh Nagar
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a transporter in Ranjit Singh Nagar and decamped with gold jewellery worth ₹21 lakh in the wee hours of Sunday. The transporter and his family members were asleep in another room at the time.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in nearby houses showed five suspects walking out of the house.
Kanwalpreet Singh, the complainant, said he had returned home around 12.30am and gone straight to sleep. He found out about the burglary the next morning when he woke up.
Kanwalpreet said that the locks of the almirahs had been broken and 400 gm gold jewellery was stolen from the lockers. He said the burglars did not touch anything else in the house. According to the complainant, he incurred a loss of ₹21 lakh in the burglary.
Division Number 6 station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Madhu Bala said they scanned CCTVs installed in the street which showed that five burglars barged into the house around 3am after scaling the main gate. They remained in the house for 15 minutes.
The SHO added that a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.
Police suspect the involvement of some person close to the family as the burglars seemed to know exactly where they could find the valuables.
₹10 lakh stolen from BJP leader’s house
Burglars struck at the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harkesh Mittal on Mall Road and decamped with ₹10 lakh on July 6. The house is located near the deputy commissioner’s residence and is considered a high-security area.
Mittal said his son Vishu Mittal runs a shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi. On July 7, his son returned home around 8.30pm and found the almirahs open. On checking, he found that ₹10 lakh was missing and it seemed like the burglars used a duplicate key to open the locks of the almirahs.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sarwan Chand of Division Number 8 police station said a theft case was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday.
Family returns from Australia trip, finds house burgled
Burglars targeted a house in Tagore Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city, and decamped with gold and diamond jewelry when the family was on a trip to Australia. They came to know about the burglary on July 8 and informed the police.
Complainant Anand Gupta said he, along with his wife Shivani Gupta and children, had gone to Australia on June 7. They returned on June 26 but they came to know about the burglary on July 8 when they opened the almirah.
Division Number 8 police have booked unidentified persons for theft.
ASI Satnam Singh, the investigating officer, said police are probing to know the date when the crime took place.
-
BJP seen as powerful alternative in Punjab: Union minister Meghwal
Meghwal was on a visit to Amritsar as part of efforts to expand the party base for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was recently appointed as the incharge of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur constituencies in the state. He said the people of Punjab are seeing BJP as a powerful alternative in the state. This has been a demand of the people and traders of Punjab for a long time.
-
4 PWD officials suspended for road construction amid heavy rain in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur : The Punjab government has suspended four officials of the public works department (PWD) for carrying out road construction in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain. Tarsem Singh (sub-divisional engineer), Vipan Kumar (junior engineer), and junior engineers Parveen Kumar and Jasbir Singh were placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect. The road was being built in Sherpur Dako village of Hoshiarpur during the downpour.
-
Batala MLA’s PA, kin among three killed in road mishap
Three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) of Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and his relative, were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Batala, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, during the wee hours of Sunday. The victims were identified as Kalsi's PA Updesh Kumar of Dola Nangal village, Gurleen Singh of Delhi, a relative of the MLA, and Sunil Kumar of Batala.
-
Mattewara textile park raises green hackles
Mattewara: The Punjab government's proposal to set up a mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana's Sekhowal village along the Sutlej has raised the hackles of politicians and area residents. The previous Congress government under chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh mooted the project in July 2020 and the government has already acquired 956.99 acres from nearby villages. The project is being planned between the Sutlej and the Mattewara forest.
-
Apex court may decide fate of Eknath Shinde regime today
The Supreme Court on Monday may hear a clutch of petitions related to the turn of political events in Maharashtra, which may eventually decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime. The state legislature secretariat has issued notices to 53 of the 55 Sena legislators from the Shinde faction and the group loyal to former chief minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray. The legislators will be asked to respond to the allegations.
