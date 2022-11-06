Ludhiana | Jhordan resident booked for abetting wife’s suicide

The Hathur police booked a Jhordan village resident for abetment to suicide after his wife ended her life on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim’s mother’s statement.

In her statement, the complainant said her daughter had married the accused three years ago and the couple had a one-year-old son. She alleged that soon after marriage, her son-in-law had started harassing her daughter. She had intervened several times but to no avail.

On October 23, she brought her daughter back home. Three days later, her son-in-law came to their house and apologised for the harassment. The accused promised not to repeat it again and took her daughter along with him.

The complainant alleged that on Saturday, she received a call from her daughter stating that she is going to end her life as her husband is still harassing her. After sometime, she received a call from her son-in-law informing her that her daughter had hanged herself.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.