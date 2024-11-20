Ludhiana: Joint panel inspects Buddha Nullah, treatment plants

The first meeting of the joint committee of central and state departments formed by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for addressing the challenges pertaining to Buddha Nullah was held under the chairmanship of Manish Kumar, director, environment and climate change, department of science, technology and environment, at Circuit House on Wednesday. The joint committee was formed to address the challenges pertaining to Buddha Nullah after a meeting was held under the chairmanship of secretary to Union department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, ministry of Jal Shakti, in the first week of October this year. (HT File)

Discussions were held regarding the sources of pollution including the pollution caused by industry, dairy units, etc. The respective departments were directed to submit a report regarding the steps which have already been taken and what steps have been proposed for addressing the challenges.

After the meeting, the members led by committee chairman Manish Kumar visited the sites alongside the drain, including sewer treatment plant (STP) Jamalpur, effluent treatment plant (ETP) in Tajpur road dairy complex, intermediate pumping station, Gaushala site and common effluent treatment plants (CETP) of Tajpur road and Focal point dyeing industry.

Kumar said that detailed discussions were held regarding the challenges during the meeting. Future action plans would now be proposed and finalised in the next meetings of the committee. The final report would then be submitted with the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The joint committee was formed to address the challenges pertaining to Buddha Nullah after a meeting was held under the chairmanship of secretary to Union department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, ministry of Jal Shakti, in the first week of October this year.

Dr Sabita Madhuri Singh from Ministry of Jal Shakti, Vishal Gandhi from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), additional deputy commissioner Harjinder Singh Bedi, MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, PPCB member secretary GS Majithia, MK Sharma from National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, among others were present in the meeting.