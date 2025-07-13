Ludhiana: Joy in Kila Raipur as bill paves way for return of bullock cart races

The bullock cart races of Kila Raipur are all set to make a comeback, with Punjab Vidhan Sabha passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025, clearing the legal roadblocks that had long stalled these traditional races. The president of the Kila Raipur Sports Association, Col Surinder Singh (retd), expressed his happiness and thanked everyone who supported the cause. (HT Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu had already given her assent to the bill earlier this year on February 27, paving the way for the resumption of bullock cart racing under certain conditions. With the Punjab assembly now formally passing the bill, organisers can once again begin preparing for the return of one of the Punjab’s oldest rural sporting traditions.

The president of the Kila Raipur Sports Association, Col Surinder Singh (retd), expressed his happiness and thanked everyone who supported the cause. “It is a historic day for us. After years of legal hurdles and tireless efforts by our association, the path has finally cleared. This sport is not just a competition, it’s our heritage,” he said.

Col Singh recalled the difficulties faced by the organisers over the past decade. “After the Supreme Court’s 2014 ban, it became nearly impossible to organise bullock cart races. While states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka fought alongside their governments and succeeded in getting laws passed for Jallikattu and Kambala, here in Punjab, our association had to fight the case on its own — from the high court to the Supreme Court — without any financial help from the government,” he said.

He added, “We sent a proposal to the President back in 2019, and after years of delay, we received assent in 2024. Now, with the bill passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, it is time the state issues clear guidelines to all deputy commissioners to allow these races at village fairs.”

The event, famously known as the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, has been celebrated since the 1930s and gained global attention for its display of traditional Punjabi sports. The bullock cart race was the star attraction — until the 2014 ban under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 brought it to a halt.

As per the new law, strict conditions will govern the conduct of such races. These include the presence of a veterinary team during the event, ensuring animals are fit and healthy, that races are not conducted under extreme heat, and other welfare measures in line with animal safety rules.

Nirmal Singh, general secretary of Malwa Doaba Bullock Association said, “We have made untiring efforts from the past 14 years and our efforts have borne fruits and all the bullock cart racers are happy and eagerly waiting for the race”.

With the bill now officially in place, villagers, sports fans, and traditionalists are eagerly waiting for the return of thunderous hoofbeats at the tracks of Kila Raipur.