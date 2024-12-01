Ludhiana: Karate champ Tarun packs a power punch to win double gold in Commonwealth Championship

Khanna’s Tarun Sharma, a 33-year-old para karate player, has again brought glory by winning two gold medals in the senior male kata K21 category at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship. The event, held in South Africa from November 28 to December 3, showcased Sharma’s determination and resilience. Para karate player Tarun Sharma. (HT Photo)

Sharma’s journey is one of triumph against adversity. A paralytic attack at the age of six left him physically disabled. Financial struggles added to his challenges but also led him to karate, a skill that became his passion and purpose. Despite physical hardships and bullying, he turned his setbacks into motivation, excelling on the global stage and earning numerous accolades for the state and the country.

This year marked another milestone when Sharma was appointed deputy clerk in Khanna’s Municipal Corporation after years of struggle. His determination even saw him polish shoes outside the mini secretariat in a symbolic protest for employment on July 24, the same day his appointment was finalised.

Sharma was a full-time vegetable vendor in Khanna before getting employed by the government. “I still sell vegetables in the morning and during any spare time to fund my international competitions,” he shared. Earlier this year, he was honoured with the state award for para karate on Republic Day.

Sharma’s medal cabinet boasts a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Championship in Uzbekistan, a bronze in Malaysia in 2023, and a third-place finish at the 2019 World Championship in Ireland. His golden streak includes victories at the Hungary Open Karate Championship and Uzbekistan Open in 2018, where he secured multiple medals in both kumite and kata techniques.

Beyond personal achievements, Sharma has trained over 1,400 underprivileged girls in self-defence through his karate academy in Khanna. “I believe self-defence strengthens women, giving them the power to protect themselves,” he said.

‘Karate kid’ wins two medals in championship

Vibhu Bhaskar Sareen, a 9-year-old karate prodigy from Mullanpur, has brought pride by winning two medals at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship held in South Africa. Representing the Indian National Karate Team under the Karate India Organisation, Vibhu clinched a silver medal in kumite and a bronze in kata in the sub-junior -30 kg category.

A student of St Martha Bethany Vidyalaya, Vibhu has been training at the Warriors Journey Dojo Karate Academy for the past two years. His dedication to the sport is already making waves on the international stage.

“This was Vibhu’s second international tournament,” shared his father, Prashant Sareen. “Last year, he won a bronze medal at the karate championship in Malaysia. He is also a two-time district winner, having claimed titles in 2023 and 2024.” The young athlete is now gearing up for the national championship, scheduled to take place in Delhi on December 14 and 15.