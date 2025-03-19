Ludhiana: Kejriwal, CM Mann unveil ‘renovated’ civil hospital

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the renovated civil hospital here on Tuesday. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann interacting with patients at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

To facilitate residents, a modern and fully modular orthopaedic operation theatre has been established at cost of nearly ₹1 crore to enhance the hospital’s surgical capabilities.

This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced surgical instruments, enabling the healthcare professionals to perform complex orthopaedic procedures with precision and efficiency. The design ensures a sterile and infection-controlled environment.

Similarly, all washrooms within the outpatient department (OPD), emergency unit, and inpatient wards have been renovated. The toilets in the OPD however remained locked.

Hospital gets a complete makeover

The district administration claimed that the toilets are provided with upgraded fixtures, anti-slip flooring, and efficient drainage systems to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene. As many as 500 new high-quality bed sheets have been supplied to the hospital. To address the need for accessible drinking water, five advanced 80-litre water coolers have been installed at strategic locations throughout the hospital.

These water coolers provide chilled, purified water, catering to both patients and visitors while emphasising hygiene and convenience. To significantly enhance the aesthetic appeal and maintain a hygienic environment, new tiles have been laid on sidewalls up to a height of five feet throughout the hospital premises. All essential civil works within the hospital have undergone repair and maintenance to restore their structural integrity.

This includes refurbishing walls, repairing damaged surfaces, and addressing wear and tear accumulated over the years. To safeguard the hospital’s infrastructure from water seepage and potential damage, all terraces have been waterproofed using advanced materials and techniques. Likewise, a systematic program has been undertaken to repair, replace, and repaint all deteriorated doors and windows.

2 lifts start functioning after 12 yrs

Two old lifts have been completely refurbished and brought back into service after a gap of 12 years and all non-functional fans and lights have been replaced with new, energy-efficient models. To guarantee proper illumination during nighttime in the premises, the hospital’s high mast lighting systems have been repaired and made fully operational, enhancing both safety and visibility.

In order to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and pedestrian access, all dilapidated roads within the hospital premises have been dismantled and reconstructed.

In order to streamline parking arrangements, paver blocks have been installed throughout the designated parking areas. A spacious 5,000 square feet shed has been constructed to serve as a sheltered waiting area for patients and their attendants and provide comfort and protection from adverse weather conditions, significantly improving the patient experience. A comprehensive horticulture program has been implemented to enhance the hospital’s landscape with lush greenery and well-maintained garden areas.

The hospital’s main gate has also been aesthetically upgraded to present a welcoming appearance.