Ludhiana: Key arteries blocked amid farmers’ protest against canal lining

Farmers and local residents staged a massive protest on Friday against the proposed lining of the Sirhind Canal, blocking the Garhi Bridge and paralysing traffic on Khanna-Jammu and Ropar-Ludhiana roads. The demonstration highlighted concerns over groundwater depletion and its potential impact on agriculture, as the protesters demanded an immediate halt to the canal-lining project. Farmers during a protest on a road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The agitation began at 11 am with farmers’ unions and local supporters gathering in large numbers at Garhi Bridge. The blockade caused significant disruption to traffic, leaving commuters stranded for hours despite police efforts to implement diversions.

Holding banners and raising slogans, the demonstrators emphasised that lining the canal would lower the groundwater table, jeopardising crop yields and threatening the livelihoods of farmers in the area.

Aware of the planned demonstration, senior district officials, including Samrala SDM Rajneesh Arora, DSP Tarlochan Singh and irrigation officials arrived at the scene to mediate. They explained that the project aimed to increase the canal’s water capacity by widening and strengthening specific sections without harming nearby farmlands.

However, the farmers remained adamant, demanding a complete suspension of the canal-lining work.

The protest culminated in a meeting between the administration and farmer representatives at 3:30 pm. Following extensive discussions, both sides reached an agreement that the canal would only be widened and the lining would be limited to sections where embankments posed a risk of collapse.

Authorities also suspended ongoing construction activities at the canal and assured the farmers that no further work would be taken up without their consultation. Farmer leaders demanded a written agreement to ensure accountability. With their concerns addressed, the protest was called off later in the evening.

The roadblock caused significant inconvenience to commuters on the Khanna-Jammu and Ropar-Ludhiana routes. Many vehicles were stuck in traffic for hours, leading to frustration among the public.

Farmer leaders apologised for the disruption but justified their actions, stating, “This is not just about our crops but about the future of our generations. If the canal is lined, the long-term damage will be irreversible.”

The protest saw participation from key farmer leaders, including Parmjit Singh Dhillon, Harjatinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhwinder Singh Bhattian, Harjinder Singh Chhodhian, Hardeep Singh Giaspura, Manjit Singh Dhindsa and Nikka Singh Khera.