Ludhiana: Khalsa College for Women lift inter-college basketball championship trophy

The Panjab University inter-college basketball championship for women concluded on Tuesday at Guru Nanak Stadium with Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, lifting the trophy for the second time in a row. Players during the PU inter-college basketball championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The Khalsa College for Women defeated GGSCW, Sector 26, by 65-39.

The women’s matches were hosted by Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines. Altogether, seven teams participated in the three-day tourney, including Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, Chandigarh, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, Khalsa College, Garhdiwala, GN College, Narangwal, PU campus; Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, and Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, Chandigarh.

In another match, GGN College, Narangwal, was defeated by PU Campus by 68-51, winning the title of first runner-up.

Kamaljit Grewal, principal of Khalsa College for Women, and Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) awarded the winners.

The men’s games are being organised by SCD Government College in which 14 teams including DAV College, Abohar, SGGS, Sec 26, Chandigarh, GNC Kalliawala, Government College of Commerce and Management, Sector 50, Chandigarh, PG Government College, Sector 46 and Sector 11, PU Campus, MRS College, RSD College, GGD DS, Sec 32, GHG College, Gurusar Sadhar, CCET Sector 26, GGN Khalsa College and SCD College, are participating.

SGGS, Sector 26, won against PU Campus by 97-45, while GGDDS, Sector 32, was defeated by SCG College by 96-82 in another match. SGGS, Sector 26, defeated GGDDS, Sector 32, by 96-88 on Tuesday.

The finals for men are scheduled on Wednesday.