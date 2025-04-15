Ludhiana: Khanna police arrest seven for robbery bid

The Khanna police have arrested seven members of a gang involved in an attempted robbery at a grocery store. Two of the accused were apprehended following an encounter with the police, officials confirmed on Sunday. Two accused, caught after an encounter, being treated at a hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna Jyoti Yadav Bains, the robbers had attempted to loot a grocery store on April 8 and had opened fire during the heist attempt. Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, police teams began tracking the culprits.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh, alias Chhinda, Deepak, alias Deepi - residents of Dugri, Ludhiana; Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepi, resident of Tangrala, Fatehgarh Sahib; Abhimanyu, alias Mannu, a resident of Basant Nagar, Khanna; Sahil, alias Dholi, a resident of Khanna; Narinder Singh, alias Noori, a resident of Ghutind, Amloh, and Mandeep Singh, alias Dikki, a resident of Gill village, Ludhiana.

Three of the suspects were nabbed on April 13, and during interrogation, they revealed the names of their aides. On April 14, the police arrested Abhimanyu, while two others, Narinder and Mandeep, engaged in an encounter with police when they tried to escape. The accused opened fire on the police, who responded with aerial warning shots. The duo lost balance and fell off their motorcycle, sustaining injuries, and were subsequently arrested.

During the operation, the police recovered two .30 bore pistols, one .32 bore pistol, a country-made firearm, nine live cartridges, five magazines, and two motorcycles without registration numbers.

Superintendent of police (SP) Investigation Pawanjit Chaudhary, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amritpal Singh Bhatti, and station house officer (SHO) Akash Dutt led the joint operation. SSP Yadav stated that the gang was notorious for violent crimes and drug trafficking.

Mandeep Singh, alias Dikki, in particular, has 12 serious cases lodged against him in Ludhiana, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity, and illegal arms supply. Vikramjeet Chhinda is facing three cases, including charges of drug trafficking and culpable homicide. Deepak, alias Deepi, has three cases of drug peddling, arms possession, and house trespass registered against him. Gurdeep Singh faces five cases pertaining to attempted murder, drug smuggling, kidnapping, and arms possession in Ludhiana and Zirakpur. Abhimanyu is wanted in cases of drug peddling in Khanna and robbery in Dera Bassi.

Further the SSP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.