Ludhiana: Khanna woman dies during treatment, kin cry foul

Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:25 PM IST

Brother of the woman has demanded registration of a murder case against her husband, who had claimed that she suffered injuries after accidentally falling down

The Khanna police have initiated an investigation and sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem examination. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Allegedly thrashed by her husband, a 31-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday.

Brother of the woman has demanded registration of a murder case against her husband, who had claimed that she suffered injuries after accidentally falling down.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Samrala Road, Khanna.

The Khanna police have initiated an investigation and sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem examination. The police said that they will take action according to the autopsy report.

The woman had got married to a former armyman 11 years ago. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The accused now works in a finance firm.

Jagdeep Singh, brother of the woman, alleged that his brother-in-law had been harassing her for a long time. She was rushed to the hospital on Friday with injury marks on her body. He claimed that the accused had assaulted his sister, following which she died.

