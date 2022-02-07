Ludhiana | Kidnapping, murder convict held for jumping parole

The police on Sunday arrested a convict, held in kidnapping and murder case of gangster and Rasulra village’s sarpanch Rupinder Singh Gandhi on February 5.

The convict Raj Kumar of Master Colony, Mandi Gobindgarh, was out on parole, but he did not report to jail after completing parole period.

A case under Section 9 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners’ Temporary Release Act has been registered against him.

Raj Kumar along with Ranjodh Singh was convicted by the court on February 19, 2020 in kidnapping and murder case. The convict was awarded eight-year imprisonment and told to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The convict was lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh, the investigating officer. said they arrested the accused from Bhadla to Boothgarh road stretch, following a tip-off. “He will be sent to jail,” added ASI.

The case

A case was registered against nine persons for the kidnapping and murder of Rupinder Gandhi on September 5, 2003, following the statement of Harpreet Singh.

Harpreet had told the police that he along with Rupinder Gandhi, was going to Daheru village on a scooter. The accused coming from Khanna side had hit their scooter, who then opened fire and kidnapped Gandhi in order to kill him. A case under sections of Indian Penal Code, sections of Arms Act was registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna.