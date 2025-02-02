Ludhiana: Kila Raipur Games see dip in participation due to scheduling clash

The renowned Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, known for its electrifying showcase of rural and athletic sports, kicked off on Friday with a noticeable dip in youth participation in athletic events. Coaches and athletes attributed the decline to the ongoing National Games in Uttarakhand, which has drawn top-tier competitors away from the local arena. Participants in action at the Kila Raipur Games in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In addition to the scheduling conflict, athletes raised concerns over subpar field conditions, which deterred many athletes from competing just days before the national championships.

National-level athlete Jashan Singh said, “No one wants to suffer injuries before the nationals, which is our priority. That’s the main reason why many top athletes have opted out of these games this year.”

Another challenge affecting participation is the event’s open registration process, which requires athletes to spend considerable time signing up.

Harjit Singh, an athlete, pointed out that elite competitors struggle to accommodate such delays within their rigorous training schedules. “We do not have the time to stand in long lines for registration and then compete,” he said.

Despite these hurdles, the games continue to attract a mix of national and international participants.

A coach, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the impact of the National Games’ scheduling clash. He, however, expresses optimism.

“Traditionally, the Kila Raipur Games always include the first Sunday of February. This time, the overlap with the National Games has affected participation, but athletes from other states have still joined in,” he said.

A long jump participant highlighted the evolving nature of the event, noting that while the removal of certain traditional rural sports has contributed to lower participant and spectator numbers, there has been a significant rise in female participation over the years.

As the three-day sporting spectacle moves toward its grand finale on Sunday, the focus remains on delivering thrilling performances despite the absence of some top-tier contenders.