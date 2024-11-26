Ludhiana: Kin of murdered youth protest at liquor vend

Two days after 19-year-old Kamaljeet Singh of Mohalla Adarsh Nagar was murdered by one of his friends and his aide over an altercation regarding a beer bottle, his family staged a protest outside a liquor vend near the Ludhiana railway station, the site of the fatal attack, on Tuesday. Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO of the Division number 1 police station, reached the spot to address the family’s concerns. He informed the protesters that the police had already arrested three — Happy, Shiva, and Ankit — hours after the incident. (Getty image)

The grieving family demanded immediate arrest of the remaining accused and called for permanent closure of the liquor vend, alleging that its 24-hour operation triggers incidents of violence. During the protest, the agitated relatives forced the liquor vend staff to shut the shop.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO of the Division number 1 police station, reached the spot to address the family’s concerns. He informed the protesters that the police had already arrested three — Happy, Shiva, and Ankit — hours after the incident. He assured the family that the rest of the accused, Sandeep and Sunil, would also be apprehended soon.

Following the police assurance, the family ended its protest. Inspector Gaganpreet Singh pacified the protesters and promised to expedite the investigation and bring all the accused to justice.

Kamaljeet Singh was beaten to death by a group of youths on Sunday night after a dispute over buying a beer bottle.