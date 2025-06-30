Ludhiana: Kin of teen girl receive ransom call after she goes missing

A 15-year-old girl went missing from her house in the Giaspura area of the city, triggering panic in the family. The girl, reportedly disappeared on Friday afternoon between 3 pm and 4 pm, while she was playing on the ground floor of their labour quarter. When her mother went to call her in the evening, she found her nowhere. The girl, reportedly disappeared on Friday afternoon between 3 pm and 4 pm, while she was playing. (HT Photo)

When the mother asked everyone about her whereabouts in the locality, the attempt to find her remained futile. The family suspects she has been kidnapped after they received a call from an unknown number, claiming the girl was in their custody.

The girl’s parents, Arun Kumar and Sunita Devi, told the police that their daughter had recently moved to Ludhiana from Kanpur after their son had died by suicide in April. Notably, the missing girl used to live in Kanpur along with her brother and their grandparents while their parents used to work in Ludhiana.

“We searched everywhere, but there was no trace of her. A few hours after she went missing, we got two phone calls from unknown mobile numbers. The caller said our daughter was with them, and we briefly heard her voice. Then the call was disconnected and both numbers were switched off,” the father said.

The distressed parents approached the Giaspura police post and lodged a formal complaint, alleging that their daughter had been kidnapped.

Investigation officer Deep Chand confirmed that the police have started a search operation based on the complaint and are treating the matter seriously. “We have registered a case of suspected abduction. The phone numbers used to make the call are being traced, and efforts are underway to locate the girl as soon as possible,” he said.