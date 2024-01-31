Ludhiana: Labourer gets 20-year RI for raping minor girl

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a Jharkhand man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. According to the prosecution, a case was registered at Sahnewal police station under Sections 376 of the IPC and under POCSO Act against Chauhan on April 15, 2022. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh (fast Track court under POCSO Act) also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Amerika Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Bhagmajra in Dhanbad. The amount would be paid as compensation to the victim.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered at Sahnewal police station under Sections 376 of the IPC and under POCSO Act against Chauhan on April 15, 2022.

The complainant stated that on the night of April 14, 2022, he and his wife woke up hearing the cries of his daughter. They were shocked to see the accused raping his daughter. On seeing them, the accused fled from the room and the police had later arrested him.

The court declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused and found him guilty.

Chuharwal village resident gets life imprisonment in murder case

A Chuharwal village resident was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here for hacking the son of a panchayat member with sharp-edged weapons in 2016.

The court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Mahinder Singh.

Mahinder had on May 6, 2016 hacked to death Gurdev Singh, 37, of Chuharwal village following a property dispute.

The Meherban police had arrested the accused immediately after the crime. A murder case was lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON