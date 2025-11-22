Ludhiana: Labourer held for raping 13-yr-old stepdaughter

A labourer has been arrested on charges of raping and impregnating his 13-year-old stepdaughter, police said on Friday. Division number 3 police have lodged an FIR against the accused following a complaint by the girl’s mother. (HT File)

According to police, the matter came to light when the girl was taken to a doctor following complaints of stomach pain. Medical examination revealed that she was four months pregnant.

Division number 3 police have lodged an FIR against the accused following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

The complainant stated that her daughter had been experiencing acute stomach pain. Upon taking her to a doctor, she was shocked to learn about the pregnancy. When questioned, the girl revealed that her stepfather had taken her to the hosiery factory where he works, confined her in a room, and raped her, threatening her to stay silent. Afraid of her stepfather, she did not inform anyone of the sexual assault.

ASI Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said both the accused and complainant are in their second marriages. The victim is the complainant’s daughter from her first marriage. The couple also has two children together.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 64 of the BNS and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused man has been arrested. He was produced in a court on Friday and remanded in police custody for three days for questioning and DNA profiling of the fetus,” the ASI added.

Not the first case

On October 16: A minor girl accused her father of repeatedly raping her over the past one-and-a-half months. The abuse came to light when the survivor confided in her landlady, who alerted the police.

On September 19: A 38-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually harassing his 14-year-old stepdaughter. The girl told her mother that he would inappropriately touch her whenever left alone.

On August 1: Meharban police booked a man for raping his minor daughter. According to the victim, the abuse had been ongoing for several months, and she was threatened to remain silent.