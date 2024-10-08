Ludhiana: Lack of parking at Dussehra fairs leaves locals fuming

The inadequate parking arrangements at the festive fairs across the city have left locals feeling angry. As the festive season picks up pace with Dussehra just around the corner, the markets are abuzz with visitors. Parking attendants issue tickets to visitors at Dussehra fair at Daresi Ground in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The visitors allege that limited parking space and long traffic jams during peak hours have become a grave concern for those thronging the fairs. Many shoppers alleged that the attendants at the parking lots are overcharging.

Ashok Kumar, who visited the Dussehra fair at the Daresi Ground with his family, said he had to leave his vehicle outside the ground despite paying parking fees, risking it being towed.

Kumar said the parking contractor is charging unfair fees, ₹30 for two-wheelers and ₹50 for four-wheelers. He added that the parking area is not under the jurisdiction of Dussehra fair’s organisers.

The fair at Daresi Ground is being organised by Shree Ram Leela committee.

Committee president Dinesh Marwaha said there are two designated parking lots for visitors and the committee does not charge for parking outside its premises.

The story is no different at the the Durga Mata Rani Chowk fair as the limited parking space has forced visitors to park on the roads, adding to the traffic woes.

Rajesh Sharma, who was attending the fair, said that it was a ‘nightmare’ to find a space to park.

He said he was forced to park in the wrong lane and issued a traffic challan of ₹500.

Durga Mata Rani Chowk traffic in-charge Deepak Kumar said the chaotic parking despite available space makes it difficult to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Deepak added that they issue 15 to 20 challans every day for traffic offences, such as triple-riding and wrong parking.

At the Dussehra fair on GLADA ground near Vardhman chowk, parking issues are less severe due to more available space.