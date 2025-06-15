Ludhiana: Lamba cites Instagram influencer’s murder, says AAP failing to ensure women’s safety

Citing Instagram influencer Kamal Kaur’s murder case, Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba took on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said the state’s law-and-order situation is deteriorating day by day. All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Lamba, who was in Ludhiana, to campaign for Congress’ Ludhiana West bypoll candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said that other women influencers were also being threatened but the AAP government had failed to ensure their safety.

The Congress leader also took a dig at AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that after his defeat in the Capital, he had come to Punjab to enjoy Z+ security and flights on Punjab’s official plane. “Punjab’s debt has increased from ₹2.83 lakh crore to ₹4.17 lakh crore in three years. This is only increasing now with Kejriwal and other Delhi leaders being given VIP facilities,” she alleged.

Lamba, who was an AAP MLA from 2015 to 2020 before she joined the Congress, further said that Kejriwal’s real motive is to take Sanjeev Arora’s place in the Rajya Sabha.

Ridiculing the AAP government’s claims about a drug-free Punjab, she said that according to the National Crime Bureau data, 272 Punjabis have died due to drugs during Bhagwant Mann government’s regime.

She also criticised Kejriwal’s alleged remarks that “no work will be done if Ashu becomes an MLA”. Lamba said Ashu has a clear vision for Ludhiana West’s development. On the occasion, AAP founder member Narinder Pal Khalsa announced to join the Congress. Lamba was joined by Member of Parliament Kishori Lal, Congress secretary Ravinder Dalvi, MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, and Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa.