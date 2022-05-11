Ludhiana | Laptop of assistant professor stolen from PAU
A laptop belonging to an assistant professor has been stolen from his office within the premises of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Complainant, Harpreet Singh from the department of fruit science, said he left the door of his office open when he went to attend a meeting, and when returned, he found the laptop bag missing.
Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said there was no CCTV camera in the corridor as well as in the building of complainant’s office, due to which, the accused is untraceable yet. He said, “There are CCTV cameras installed at the main entry gates of the university complex but hundreds of people pass through those daily.”
A case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.
In April 2021, around 140 antique items were also stolen from the PAU Museum
-
Now a varsity, Bhatkhande to go big with culture promotion via MoU route
Bhatkhande State Cultural University can give affiliations to music colleges, institutes and cultural organisations in the state and can sign MoUs with any cultural institute in India and abroad for promotion of music and culture. This will open new vistas for those who wish to research music, fine arts, theatre and other forms of culture. This has become possible after the cabinet approved the Deemed Bhatkhande State Cultural University Ordinance, 2021, on Tuesday.
-
PTC Miss Punjaban case: Inappropriate clauses found in contestants’ contracts, police tell HC
Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it found “inappropriate and illegal” clauses in the contracts of PTC's 'Miss Punjaban' beauty pageant contestants during the investigation into an FIR registered on a complaint of sexual harassment. The response has been submitted to the bail pleas of Rabinder Narayan, the managing director of PTC, and Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, which is organised by PTC.
-
MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings
Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers. According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.
-
Find solution of effluent discharge from dairy complex: Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the department to resolve the contentious issue of dairies located near the Buddha Nullah on Tajpur Road and in Hambran area. Superintending engineer (SE O&M cell) Rajinder Singh said the commissioner has asked for early resolution of effluent from dairy units polluting the Buddha Nullah.
-
Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of ₹3.65 lakh
PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.
