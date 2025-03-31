Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today

Monday is the last day to pay property tax and water-sewer bills without penalty or interest. A 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest would be imposed on the residents, if they fail to submit the property tax by March 31. (HT Photo for representation)

Even though it is a government holiday on March 31 (Eid-al Fitr), municipal corporation (MC) has decided to keep its zonal suvidha kendras open on Monday to facilitate the residents in submitting the pending taxes.

A 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest would be imposed on the residents, if they fail to submit the property tax by March 31. The civic body officials stated that against the annual recovery target of ₹ 150 crore, the civic body has recovered over ₹ 149.10 crore by Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the public to pay their pending taxes on time to save themselves from penalty. They stated that the amount collected in the form of taxes is used for taking up development works and for providing basic amenities to the residents.

For facilitating the residents, civic body suvidha kendras remained open for public on Saturday and Sunday too. Similarly, the suvidha kendras will remain open on Monday (March 31- government holiday).

For avoiding long queues, residents can also submit the pending taxes online by visiting www.mcludhiana.gov.in