Ludhiana: Lawyers go on strike after clash with court staff

A scuffle broke out between lawyers and court employees at the District Court Complex on Monday after an argument over missing cash from an advocate’s wallet turned violent. Advocate Narinder Singh alleged that a civil nazir and other government staff not only assaulted him but also disrespected his turban by tossing it, which hurt his religious sentiments. District Bar Association Ludhiana announced an indefinite strike and demanded strict action against accused employees. (HT Photo)

Following the incident, the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, announced a complete strike and demanded strict action against the accused employees. The lawyers gathered in protest within the court complex and have decided not to appear in court until an FIR is registered and the accused are arrested.

DBA president advocate Vipin Saggar said that advocate Narinder had lost his wallet, and when it was recovered, he discovered that around ₹8,000 in cash was missing. When he tried to file a written complaint in the morning, an argument started between him and the accused staff members, which soon turned into a physical fight.

“The turban of the advocate was tossed, which is not just an assault but an insult to his identity and faith. This cannot be tolerated,” said advocate Vikram Pandit, adding that the legal community stands united and demands the immediate arrest of the accused.

The DBA has clearly stated that no advocate will attend court hearings or appear before judges until the police file an FIR and take action against those responsible. “We are on strike, and the protest will continue till the FIR is lodged,” added advocate Saggar.

On the other hand, court employees also staged a sit-in outside the District and Sessions Judge’s courtroom, though their representatives chose not to speak to the media.

ASI Subhash Chand, in-charge of the court complex police post, said the matter is under investigation, and appropriate action, including registration of an FIR, will be taken based on the findings.