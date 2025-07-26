Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Ludhiana: Leakage detected in basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium, contractor told to replace ceiling sheets

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 09:56 am IST

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a notice to the contractor who constructed the basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium under the Smart City Mission, after water leakage was detected in the court’s ceiling. The contractor has been directed to immediately replace the faulty ceiling sheets, which MC officials have attributed to substandard workmanship.

According to the notice, a recent inspection revealed seepage in the ceiling, caused by defective roofing material. (HT file)
Aaditya Dachalwal, MC commissioner-cum-CEO of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), has constituted a committee to probe the matter. The panel comprises additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh as the chairperson, with superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta and executive engineer Arvind Kumar as members.

According to the notice, a recent inspection revealed seepage in the ceiling, caused by defective roofing material. This reflects poor workmanship and negligence on the part of the contractor, the notice mentioned.

According to MC officials, a penalty of 10 lakh has already been imposed on the contractor for delay in completion of the project in the past. Now, the authorities have again directed the contractor to take corrective steps and replace the faulty ceiling sheets, otherwise an additional penalty would be imposed for missing deadlines and defective execution of work.

MC commissioner Dachalwal stated the civic body has been continuously monitoring the development works being taken up across the city and no laxity would be tolerated in terms of quality of works.

In March this year, the MC had slapped 10 lakh as fine on the contractor for delay in completing the basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium. The action was taken after MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal took stock of development works. The project was taken up under the Smart City Mission.

