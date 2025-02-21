Ludhiana: LIC employees observe strike, seek regular recruitments

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) employees, under the banner of All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA), staged a one-hour walkout strike here on Thursday to press for recruitment in the cadre of Class 3 and 4 and recognition of the association. While decrying the insensitivity of the LIC management to this pressing need, Maan Singh, divisional secretary, North Zone Insurance Employees Association (NZIEA), expressed anguish over 2,700 unfilled vacancies of the last recruitment round in 2020 which have not been filled up yet despite umpteen reminders from the AIIEA. (HT Photo)

While explaining the demands, Maan Singh, divisional secretary, North Zone Insurance Employees Association (NZIEA), said the working committee of AIIEA expressed deep concern over the fast-declining staff strength in LIC in Class 3 and 4 cadres and underscored the need for immediate recruitment.

While decrying the insensitivity of the LIC management to this pressing need, he expressed anguish over 2,700 unfilled vacancies of the last recruitment round in 2020 which have not been filled up yet despite umpteen reminders from the AIIEA.

He further said there was absolutely no headway on the issue despite several assurances from the management to go for recruitment at regular intervals.

The divisional secretary, during the walkout strike, took note of the fact that Class 4 jobs of permanent nature were being regularly outsourced.

“Given the huge depletion in staff strength at LIC, the recruitment in the cadre of Class 3 and 4 should be started immediately. The walkout strike by the employees has a patriotic fervour. Amid huge unemployment among the youths in our nation, the ray of hope to provide decent employment rests with government jobs and public sector undertakings (PSUs). Permanent employees have decreased by 3.14% to 8.14 lakh, while contract employees rose by 8.8% to 7.04 lakh in the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in 2023-24, as per the public enterprises survey,” he said.

The All India Insurance Employees’ Association, he argued, represents the overwhelming majority of Class 3 and 4 employees in LIC of India. “The refusal to accept the concept of industrial democracy in LIC is in violation of Convention 87 and 98 of the ILO to which India is a signatory. This demand is advanced by the AIIEA, committed to protecting LIC as a strong PSU, thereby serving the nation and our constitutional vision,” Singh added.

NS Kala, general secretary, LIC Pensioners’ Association, while addressing the gathering, said in a democratic country, the recognition of AIIEA is our right to demand. He further expressed his concern that their genuine demands are not being considered by the LIC management and Government of India.