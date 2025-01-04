Ludhiana likely to see light rain

The city may get light showers in the next couple of days, weather experts have forecasted. “There is a possibility of light showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the isolated parts of the state, including Ludhiana, on January 5 and 6,” said, Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University. Ludhiana experienced the foggiest days of the season of late with visibility running very low on Friday evening and in the wee hours of Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“Isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm activity over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh on January 5 and 6,” mentioned the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) daily bulletin.

The city experienced the foggiest days of the season of late with visibility running very low on Friday evening and in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the IMD bulletin, the visibility was less then 50 metres. “Very dense fog (visibility below 50 m) reported in most parts of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi,” it stated.

Kingra said that if the weather turned rainy, the foggy weather may not persist. Meanwhile, the city continues to reel under a spell of strong cold with maximum temperature well below normal.

On Saturday the city saw a normal maximum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius against a normal of 17.2 degrees Celsius. The normal temperature has stayed below normal since the last days of December.

The IMD has said that a fresh western disturbance was likely in the coming days. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 10 to 12. Under its influence, light rainfall is likely over northwest India on January 10,” read the IMD bulletin.