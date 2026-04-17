Ludhiana: Limit teachers’ deployment to 60% for Census work, Union tells admn

Claiming that the Census duty deployment would affect the classroom teaching, teachers have submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and the district education officer, urging them to limit the deployment of teachers for Census work. Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the matter is under discussion with the administration.

The teachers’ delegation was led by Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary and district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, Punjab. The union mentioned that the move was severely affecting studies, admission process and the ongoing Mission Samrath programme in schools.

“Only 60% of the Census duty roster should be filled from the education department. The remaining staff should be drawn from other departments. This balance is necessary to ensure that teaching work and student admissions do not suffer at the beginning of the new academic session,” the union stated.

The memorandum, which was handed over to assistant commissioner (general) Payal Goyal and chief minister’s regional officer Manjit Singh, also sought that supervisors for the Census exercise should be appointed from within the lecturer cadre itself. In addition, the union demanded exemption for teachers who are due to retire by December 2027, women teachers currently on maternity leave, and those with young children.

Another key demand was that teachers assigned Census duties should be posted near their respective schools so that they can continue to support students and manage academic responsibilities alongside the assignment.

Harrai Kumar, a computer teacher, said the timing of the deployment could adversely affect student retention and admissions. “How will schools be able to retain kids if no teacher is there? In some schools, all of the teachers have been called for Census work,” he said.

Union leaders also urged the Punjab government to stop assigning non-academic duties to teachers, stating that educators should be allowed to devote their full time to students and classroom teaching.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the matter is under discussion with the administration. “We have been in talks with the administration and are looking for a way in which this can be resolved,” he said.