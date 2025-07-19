Ludhiana: Linesmen accused of demanding bribe, damaging power line

Tension gripped Teacher Colony in Haibowal Kalan after local residents accused two linesmen of demanding a bribe to fix a faulty transformer, and allegedly sabotaging the colony’s power supply when their demand was refused. According to the residents, the electricity supply to the colony was disrupted on the night of July 12. Following complaints to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) 1912 helpline, two linesmen were dispatched to inspect the fault on Sunday. Upon informing a senior PSPCL official about the alleged demand of bribe, the linemen were instructed to proceed with the repair without charging any money. (HT Photo)

The residents claimed that one of the wires from the transformer had burnt out, and the linesmen demanded ₹1,500 to carry out the repairs. Upon informing a senior PSPCL official about the alleged demand, the linemen were instructed to proceed with the repair without charging any money.

However, the situation reportedly escalated. “The linemen got agitated and began threatening us,” alleged residents. Later that night, after power supply was restored, an iron rod was discovered inserted into the main wire feeding the colony—an act that caused multiple electricity meters to short-circuit and damaged several household appliances, residents said.

Residents said a senior PSPCL official had been informed about the issue, but no action was taken. They also said that they were forwarding a letter to the chief engineer, seeking appropriate action against the linesmen.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “I have not received any such complaint yet. I will look into the matter and take strict action if the claims are found to be true. No corrupt activity will be tolerated.”