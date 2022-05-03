Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail

A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.

According to jail officials, he went to the bathroom of the jail and tried to hang himself from the grills of the skylight using a piece of cloth.