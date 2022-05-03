Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail

The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months
According to jail officials, the liquor smuggling accused went to the bathroom of the Ludhiana Central Jail and tried to hang himself from the grills of the skylight using a piece of cloth. (Istock)
Published on May 03, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.

According to jail officials, he went to the bathroom of the jail and tried to hang himself from the grills of the skylight using a piece of cloth.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
