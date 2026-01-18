Ludhiana: LIT plan to convert school site into residential plot draws flak

A proposal by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to convert a site reserved for a primary school in Rajguru Nagar into a residential area has triggered strong opposition from residents and civic activists, who say the move is against public interest and violates planning norms. According to the notice, the decision was taken at an LIT meeting held on September 12, 2025. (HT File)

The controversy began after the LIT issued a public notice inviting objections to its plan to convert 1.05 acres of land, earmarked for a primary school, into a residential site. The trust has given residents 30 days to submit written objections.

According to the notice, the decision was taken at an LIT meeting held on September 12, 2025.

Officials have said the proposal was moved as the land has remained unused for several years and the trust wants to make “optimal use” of it.

However, residents and activists have objected to the move, saying it defeats the very purpose of planned colonies, where land is kept aside for essential public facilities such as schools, parks and community centres.

Kapil Arora, a member of the Public Action Committee, said converting land meant for a school into residential plots was illegal and would harm future generations. “Once such land is diverted, it becomes almost impossible to find space for schools in developed areas,” he said, urging residents to file objections in large numbers.

He added that the move also amounted to denial of children’s right to education and said activists would explore legal options if the proposal was cleared.

Another activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, alleged that the proposed conversion was driven by revenue considerations rather than public need. He said school sites usually fetch much lower prices than residential plots and the change would allow the trust to maximise returns.

LIT chairman Tarsem Bhinder said he was not aware of the specific proposal and would seek details from the concerned officials before commenting.