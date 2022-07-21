Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance.
The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri.
Before ending his life, the 37-year-old victim, a resident of Bhola Colony, had recorded a video on his mobile phone and sent it to his family members and friends, where he stated that the accused were the reason behind him taking the extreme step.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s wife . She stated that her husband was involved in a monetary dispute with the accused. She added that the suspects had even barged into their home to threaten him.
She added that on Tuesday, her husband consumed poison at a park in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. After they found out about it, they rushed him to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he died.
Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer at Division Number 7 police station, said a case has been registered under Sections 306 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
City sees a spike in manhole cover thefts, BMC officials blame drug addicts
The theft of manhole cover is rampant this monsoon with police registering over 200 FIRs out of 239 complaints filed by the 24 administrative ward offices in the city. This has added to the woes of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials as they fear this may result in people falling into open manholes while navigating waterlogged streets.
Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife’s murder
A resident of Rauni village was on Wednesday arrested for murdering Jaswinder's wife. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jasvir Singh, 46. He then stuffed his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, 47's body in an iron trunk and fled. Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the victim'brother-in-law (sister's husband) said Kulwinder had not been responding to calls from her family members since Monday, following which they reached their house. While it was Kulwinder's second marriage, for Jaswinder it was third. Kulwinder had convinced her to return.
Transport firm owner booked for cheating top adhesive brand of ₹11.57 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police unit has registered an FIR based on the complaint of a known adhesive and construction chemical brand which claimed that a goods transport firm duped them to the tune of ₹11.57 crore. One of the former employees of Monica Roadways was also found to be involved in the fraud. The complainant had been taking transport services from Monica Roadways for the past few years.
Chandigarh: Vyas Puja organised at Govt Yoga College
A Vyas Pooja was organised on Wednesday to commemorate the “guru-shishya parampara” of ancient India on Day 3 of the five-day integrated yoga and ayurveda wellness camp being organised by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh. In Shyam Priya, a well known Lokayurved key catalyst in the field of health system's talk, she gave a brief introduction about the daily regime to be followed for general fitness. The second session related to shatkriyas was taken by yoga instructor of the yoga college, Anupma.
