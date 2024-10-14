Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Local bodies minister reviews projects

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh was accorded guard of honour at the local Circuit House by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation during his maiden visit to Ludhiana city after assuming the charge.

Local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh held a meeting with local MLAs, deputy commissioner, MC commissioner and other officials to take stock of the ongoing projects in the city on Monday. Earlier in the day, he was accorded guard of honour at the local Circuit House by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation (MC) during his maiden visit to the city after assuming the charge.

Local bodies minister Ravjot Singh takes guard of honour at Circuit House, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT photo)
Local bodies minister Ravjot Singh takes guard of honour at Circuit House, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal welcomed the cabinet minister. MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and other senior district administration officials were also present.

After holding a brief meeting regarding the ongoing projects, the minister, along with others, participated in Bhagwan Valmiki Shbha Yatra organised in old city areas.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On