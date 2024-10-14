Ludhiana: Local bodies minister reviews projects

Local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh held a meeting with local MLAs, deputy commissioner, MC commissioner and other officials to take stock of the ongoing projects in the city on Monday. Earlier in the day, he was accorded guard of honour at the local Circuit House by the district administration and the Municipal Corporation (MC) during his maiden visit to the city after assuming the charge. Local bodies minister Ravjot Singh takes guard of honour at Circuit House, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT photo)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal welcomed the cabinet minister. MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and other senior district administration officials were also present.

After holding a brief meeting regarding the ongoing projects, the minister, along with others, participated in Bhagwan Valmiki Shbha Yatra organised in old city areas.