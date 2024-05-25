 Ludhiana locals miffed by damaged water, air coolers at driving test centre - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana locals miffed by damaged water, air coolers at driving test centre

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
May 25, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Visitors alleged that even amid the scorching heat, the water coolers were not working, chairs were damaged and people were forced to look for shade of trees while waiting for their turn

The automated driving test centre of the transport department near Rose Garden is facing multiple issues, such as expired fire extinguishers, unsanitary bathroom conditions, damaged chairs, malfunctioning coolers and non-functional water tanks.

An out of order air cooler at the automated driving test centre near Rose Garden in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)
An out of order air cooler at the automated driving test centre near Rose Garden in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Visitors alleged that even amid the scorching heat, the water coolers were not working, chairs were damaged and people were forced to look for shade of trees while waiting for their turn. They said that they are often forced to go to nearby private shops and houses to use washrooms, as the centre’s bathrooms are in poor condition, emanating foul odour and with broken seats.

Acknowledging the problems, track in charge at the centre Bhavna said, “We have only one cleaner for the two driving test tracks on Chandigarh Road and here. He will come on Sunday to clean the bathrooms and the premises. I will ask the authorities to send someone to rectify the water cooler issue on priority.”

Gurvinder Singh, who was at the centre for a two-wheeler test, said, “I waited for over two hours. The water cooler and the air cooler in the waiting hall were not working. Most applicants were forced to stand under trees. We pay for this test and deserve basic facilities such as water and washrooms.”

An applicant Inder Singh said, “The centre lacks all basic amenities. Wild grass has overgrown at the test track, and it is littered with garbage. Authorities need to address these issues promptly.”

Another applicant Gurdev Singh said, “The state government is collecting revenue from the transport department and giving poor services. I request the deputy commissioner to take action against the in-charge and authorities concerned.”

Chandigarh / Ludhiana locals miffed by damaged water, air coolers at driving test centre
© 2024 HindustanTimes
