Ludhiana logs 9 fresh Covid cases
The district on Thursday logged nine fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with no casualty reported during this period, as per the bulletin released by the district health department.
The total count of Covid cases in the district has reached 1,09,650, of which 1,07,288 patients have recovered and 2,272 have succumbed to the disease.
There are 90 active cases in the district, of which 77 are under home isolation, twelve are admitted at private hospitals and one at a government facility.
The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
