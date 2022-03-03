Ludhiana logs 9 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

: The district on Wednesday logged nine fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, with no casualties being reported during this period.

The total count of Covid cases in the district has reached 1,09,690, out of which 1,07,365 patients have recovered and 2,276 succumbed to the virus.

There were 49 active cases in the district on Wednesday, out of which 42 are under home isolation. Six patients were admitted in private hospitals and one in a government facility.

The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.