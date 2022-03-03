Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 9 fresh Covid cases, no deaths
Ludhiana logs 9 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

: The district on Wednesday logged nine fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, with no casualties being reported during this period
Ludhiana reported nine fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. (via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The total count of Covid cases in the district has reached 1,09,690, out of which 1,07,365 patients have recovered and 2,276 succumbed to the virus.

There were 49 active cases in the district on Wednesday, out of which 42 are under home isolation. Six patients were admitted in private hospitals and one in a government facility.

The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

