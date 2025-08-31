Ludhiana logs highest August rainfall in 17 yrs

After record showers in June and July, Ludhiana has now witnessed its wettest August in 17 years, logging 246 mm of rainfall this month. The last time the city saw heavier rain in August was in 2008, when 262.8 mm was recorded, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD expects the seasonal rainfall to be around normal. (Manish/HT)

This makes August 2025 the second wettest since 2000. On Sunday alone, the city received 16.7 mm of rain till evening. The IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the district, followed by an orange alert for Monday and a yellow alert for Tuesday. Its daily bulletin warned of isolated very heavy showers likely in parts of Punjab between August 31 and September 2.

The city has seen more rainfall this monsoon, so far, compared to the last few years. The city received 311.9 mm rain in July—more than double last year’s tally for the month—and 131.1 mm in June, the highest for that month since 2013 when Ludhiana saw 148.7 mm rainfall.

The rainfall this monsoon, so far, has already surpassed the total rainfall during the entire last monsoon season last year. Ludhiana has received 557 mm rainfall till August 31. In comparison, Ludhiana received only 524 mm rain during the last monsoon season, from June to September.

The IMD expects the seasonal rainfall to be around normal. The normal amount of rain in the city during the monsoon season (June to September) is measured at 599.7 mm rain by the Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology.