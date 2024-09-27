Ludhiana logs sharp decline in dengue cases; reports 74 so far

The district has recorded 74 dengue cases this year between January 1 and September 27, according to data provided by the health department. According to a health department official, only one person was admitted for treatment in Ludhiana on Friday, whereas others have recovered so far with no suspected deaths. (HT Photo)

Of these cases, 38 cases were reported in urban areas while 36 in rural regions.

The highest number of dengue cases were reported in Ludhiana city, that saw 32 people being diagnosed.

This was followed by five cases in Khanna and one in Jagraon.

In rural areas, Koom Kalan and Sahnewal were at the top, with 10 cases each.

They were followed by nine case in Manupur, three each from Pakhowal and Sudhar and one in Sindhwan Bet.

On Friday, two new cases were reported, one each from the rural areas of Koom Kalan and Sudhar. No cases have been reported from other six rural blocks, including Raikot, Samrala, Hathur, Malaud, Macchiwara, and Payal.

The city recorded 1,298 cases last year. Health experts attribute this decline to preventative measures undertaken to combat dengue, such as the formation of 100 breeding checkers, the dry day campaign titled “Har Shukarwar, Dengue Par Waar” observed every Friday, and the identification of dengue hotspots across the city.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said efforts were being made to curb the spread of the disease.