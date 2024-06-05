Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat: Of 43 in fray, 27 fail to breach 1,000 mark

Of the 43 candidates in the fray from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha segment, 27 failed to even muster 1,000 votes. A total of 11 contestants got less than 500 votes, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring won the seat in the results declared on Tuesday. (HT File)

Rajinder Ghai (284 votes), Karnail Singh (340 votes), Vishal Kumar Arora (344 votes), Kuldeep Kumar Sharma (383 votes), Bhola Singh (411 votes), and Shivam Yadav (415 votes) were at the bottom of the vote charts.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring won the seat in the results declared on Tuesday. All 13 seats in Punjab went to poll in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Only three candidates could secure deposits from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravneet Singh Bittu and Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashok Parashar Pappi.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon was among the prominent faces to lose security deposit. The Akali candidate, akin to the party’s dwindling fortunes in the state, could muster 90,220 votes. To secure the deposit, a candidate has to secure 1/6th of the votes determined to be valid. For Ludhiana, this number stood at 1,75,680.

A total of 10,57,274 electors exercised their franchise in Ludhiana, translating to a 60.12% turnout. There are 17,58,614 registered voters in the segment.

The turnout was 10% less than the district administration’s mission of 70%.