Ludhiana: Lovejot, Tanveer win 100m dash, long jump at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

The U-21 100m sprint was won by Lovejot Kaur from Nawanshahr, with Sandeep Kaur from Barnala and Navjot Kaur from Tarn Taran finishing second and third during the second phase of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3. Athletes from diverse age groups, from Under-14 to over 70, competed across a variety of events, including athletics, baseball, kickboxing, and lawn tennis. An athlete in action during javelin event at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

At Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium, the fourth day saw young athletes shine in athletics. In the U-14 girls’ long jump, Tanveer Kaur from Sangrur took first place, followed by Muskanpreet Kaur from Amritsar and Gurleen Kaur from Sangrur. In the 21 to 30 years age group, Saroj Devi from Jalandhar clinched the javelin throw title, while Patiala’s Raveena Kumari won the 10,000m race. In the 70+ age category, Santosh Kumari from Patiala took gold in the 100m dash, with Rachhpal Kaur from Barnala following in second.

Meanwhile, the Harvest Lawn Tennis Academy in Jassowal hosted pre-quarterfinals for U-17 boys, where Fatehgarh Sahib beat Kapurthala 2-0, Sri Muktsar Sahib triumphed over Hoshiarpur 2-0, and Jalandhar defeated Sangrur 2-0. In the 21 to 30 years age group, SAS Nagar claimed the top spot, with Amritsar and Patiala taking second and third. In U-21, Ludhiana finished first, followed by Amritsar and Jalandhar.

In the men’s 21 to 30 years age group baseball tournament held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Gill, Ludhiana claimed victory over Patiala in the final, winning 3-0 with runs scored by Abhijeet, Sourab and Arun Thakur. Ferozepur secured third place by defeating Sangrur 6-1.

Girls matches started on Thursday drawing a total of 470 participants, with ten district teams competing. In the girls’ U-14 baseball matches, Moga won over Fazilka 2-1 with runs by Simran and Jasmeet. Ludhiana beat Malerkotla 1-0, with Sukhman scoring the decisive run. Sangrur defeated Mansa 2-0 in the third-place match with runs by Jasdeep and Pawan.

The girls’ U-17 baseball competition saw Moga overpower Mansa with a score of 13-3, driven by two runs each from Jasnoor and Harleen. Sangrur beat Malerkotla 12-2, with Jashan and Kukdeep each scoring twice. Ludhiana then defeated Patiala 9-4, led by Jasmeet and Sanchi. Ferozepur rounded out the day with a 5-2 win against Fazilka, with Sharan and Manjot scoring one run each.

In the U-21 girls’ category, Ferozepur overcame Kapurthala 6-2, highlighted by two runs each from Poonam and Sukhjeet, while Ludhiana triumphed over Fazilka 2-0, with Ashika and Manpreet scoring.

MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Sheena awarded trophies to the winning baseball teams.