Ludhiana: Made to apologise for harassment, man stabs woman

A resident of Bhutta village allegedly attacked a 40-year-old woman with a knife after being reprimanded by the village panchayat for “harassing” her. The accused had allegedly passed inappropriate remarks at the woman following which her husband brought the matter before the panchayat. Following the panchayat’s intervention, the accused was made to apologise publicly. Minutes after apologising, he returned and stabbed the woman before fleeing the scene, her husband said. The victim has been hospitalised.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s husband, the police have registered an FIR against Gursewak Singh of the village. According to the complainant, on February 11, the accused called his wife, verbally abused her and made indecent advances, asking her to engage in physical relations. The complainant said the matter was taken to the village panchayat.

On February 15, the panchayat called the accused and reprimanded him, forcing him to issue a public apology. He did so and left the gathering, but within minutes he returned with a knife and attacked the woman before escaping.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the attack.

ASI Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. An FIR under Sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at the Dehlon police station.