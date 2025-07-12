Ludhiana: Man abducted, beaten up; 3 suspects arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman and her fiancé, along with two aides, have been booked for abducting and assaulting a former aide of her. The Model Town police arrested three of the accused, including the woman, while her fiancé is currently on the run. The arrested accused have been identified as Harveen, her friends Kunal Sidhu of Bhora Mohalla, and Jatin of Sunder Nagar. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Harveen, her friends Kunal Sidhu of Bhora Mohalla, and Jatin of Sunder Nagar. The police have also booked Harveen’s fiancé, Sahil Ghai, who allegedly masterminded the entire plan but is yet to be nabbed.

The victim, Soojal,19, a resident of Dhillon Nagar, Shimlapuri, told police that he was abducted and assaulted after being lured into a meeting by his ex-friend Harveen. He alleged that she had called him repeatedly and persuaded him to meet near Atam Park. When he arrived, he found Harveen waiting with Sahil Ghai. They said they wanted to talk and convinced Soojal to ride with them on his bike to Jalandhar Bypass.

According to Soojal, things took a turn after they reached the Bypass. “Sahil called two of his friends who arrived in a Honda City car. They forced me into the car, beat me up and took my mobile phone, ₹5,000 and my silver chain. They later dropped me off near Jalandhar Bypass and fled,” he said in his complaint.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer of the Model Town police station, said an FIR has been registered and three of the four accused have been arrested. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Harveen and Soojal were in a relationship until about six months ago. After they broke up, Harveen got engaged to Sahil. However, she continued talking to Soojal, which enraged her fiancé,” he said.

“Sahil then allegedly forced Harveen to call Soojal for a meeting under the pretext of resolving the matter. But instead of talking it out, Sahil and his aides kidnapped Soojal and assaulted him,” the SHO added.

The police have registered a case for abduction, assault and robbery, and are making efforts to arrest the remaining accused. Further investigation is ongoing.