Ludhiana: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

The Division Number 2 police arrested a Habib Ganj resident for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy, officials said.

They added that the accused, 21-year-old Akash, lured the minor with eatables and videotaped the assault. Police said that the accused uploaded the video on social networking sites.

The minor’s kin came to know about the incident when an acquaintance showed them the video.

Officials said the accused frequently visits the minor’s house.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by the minor’s maternal grandmother. The complainant said an acquaintance showed her the purported video, reportedly recorded by the accused. In the video, the accused was seen sodomising the boy.

The woman said that on being asked, her grandson told her that the accused lured him with eatables and assaulted him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said the minor is specially abled. Soon after receiving a complaint, the police booked the accused under section 96 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused, he added.