Ludhiana: Man arrested for stealing silver items from temple

The Samrala police arrested a resident of Udhowal village for stealing a silver chain and bell from the idol of ‘Nandi’ from Prachin Shiv Mandir in Chehlan village of Samrala. The chain and bell are yet to be recovered from the accused. (HT)

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Bhola.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been lodged following the statement of Chandar Mohan of Chehlan village. In his complaint, Chander Mohan stated that on February 11, when a number of people gathered at the temple to take part in the prayer, someone stole the silver items. He added that they came to know about it later. When they scanned CCTVs installed in the temple, they found the accused had stolen the chain and bell taking advantage of the huge rush of devotees in the temple.

The ASI added that following the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC against the accused and initiated an investigation. On Monday, the police arrested the accused. The chain and bell are yet to be recovered from the accused.