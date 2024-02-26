Ludhiana: Man assaults couple, opens fire following spat over stray dog

A Gagan Nagar resident assaulted a man, his wife and other family members after barging in their house over a spat over a stray dog on Sunday. The accused also opened fire and fled after threatening them. Man assaults couple, opens fire following spat over stray dog in Ludhiana. (HT)

The Daba police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Rajvir Singh.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Chander Shekhar of Gagan Nagar. The complainant stated that his daughter and nephew went to a nearby shop to buy some groceries on Sunday. Meanwhile, a stray dog tried to attack them. The children took a stone from the street to shoo away the dog. Rajvir and his wife, who used to feed the dog, raised objection over it and slapped his nephew.

The complainant stated that minutes later, Rajvir’s mother came to their house to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, the accused turned up there and opened an attack on him and his wife. When they raised an alarm, the accused left the place, but returned a few minutes later with a gun in his hand and opened fire in front of his house.

The complainant alleged that his daughter was standing on the roof. She had a narrow escape after the bullet hit the railing on the roof. He immediately informed the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 336, 506 and 294 of Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. Raids are on to nab the accused.