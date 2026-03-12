Ludhiana: Man awarded one year jail in three cheque bounce cases

A local court has sentenced a man to one year of rigorous imprisonment in three separate cheque bounce cases filed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, while his brother has already been declared a proclaimed offender after absconding during the trial. The court sentenced the accused to one year of rigorous imprisonment in each case and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh along with 9% interest in every case. (HT Photo)

According to case, Karamjit Singh and his brother Paramjit had allegedly taken a friendly loan of ₹25 lakh from Anubhav Sharma and his parents Satpaul Sharma and Urmil Sharma in February 2020.

To repay the amount, Karamjit issued three cheques of ₹5 lakh each in favour of Anubhav Sharma in June 2020. Similarly, Paramjit Singh issued two cheques of ₹5 lakh each in the names of Satpaul Sharma and Urmil Sharma.

However, all five cheques were dishonoured by the banks, prompting the complainants to approach the court. Anubhav Sharma filed three separate complaints of ₹5 lakh each against Karamjit Singh under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Likewise, Satpaul Sharma and Urmil Sharma filed two similar complaints against Paramjit Singh in connection with the bounced cheques issued to them.

During the trial, Paramjit Singh reportedly jumped bail and absconded, following which the court declared him a proclaimed offender on May 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the cases against Karamjit Singh continued in the court of justice Jyoti Kumari. After hearing the matter, the court delivered its verdict on March 6, convicting Karamjit Singh in all three cases.

The court sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment in each case and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh along with 9% interest in every case.