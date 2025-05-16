Ludhiana: Man bludgeoned to death by wife, her aide

In a shocking case of betrayal and brutality, a 40-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his wife and her aide in Sohiyan village in Malaud of Khanna on Wednesday night. Bahadur Singh, the victim. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Bahadur Singh, alias Bhola, a daily-wage labourer. According to police officials, Bahadur’s wife Jasvir Kaur conspired with her lover Sukhpreet Singh to eliminate her husband. Sukhpreet, who was a co-worker of Bahadur, was a frequent visitor to the victim’s home and developed a close and illicit relationship with Jasvir.

Bahadur had reportedly grown suspicious of their affair and had repeatedly pleaded with his wife to break ties with Sukhpreet, especially as they had a seven-year-old daughter. Despite his appeals, Jasvir and her lover hatched a plan to murder him.

On the night of the incident, Bahadur was sleeping along with Jasvir and their daughter in one of the rooms of their residence. Another couple—Bahadur’s colleague Inderjit Singh and his wife—was sleeping in the lobby of the house. Around midnight, Inderjit was awakened by a loud scream. When he rushed to the room, he saw Sukhpreet striking Bahadur on the head with an iron rod.

Bahadur was immediately rushed to Malaudh civil hospital and later referred to Ludhiana due to the severity of his injuries. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries even before the treatment could begin.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hemant Malhotra, who is overseeing the investigation, confirmed that the murder was premeditated. “The accused had planned the killing in advance and executed it when Bahadur was asleep. Both Jasvir Kaur and Sukhpreet Singh fled the scene after committing the crime,” he said.

Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the absconding duo. Several raids have been conducted at different locations to trace the accused.