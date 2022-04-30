Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend
Division Number 7 police have booked a Puneet Nagar resident for allegedly blackmailing and molesting a friend of his sister.
The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually.
The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often.
She alleged that the accused started mounting pressure on her to marry him, but she refused. “Later, the accused morphed my pictures and started blackmailing me. He had extorted ₹30,000 from me through blackmailing. When I refused to give him more money, the accused started threatening me that he would circulate my pictures on social networking platforms,” she told the police.
ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 354-B (assault of use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and efforts are being made to arrest him.
Himachal amends industrial policy, to provide more incentives
“The government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, 2019,” said a government spokesman here today. He said the state government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 on August 16, 2019, to provide incentives, concessions and facilities for the promotion of investment in the state. He said that cost accountants were also included in the definition of consultant.
54-year-old hut in celebratory firing in Mehrauli, son held
A 54-year-old woman was injured in the head allegedly after being shot by Santosh's son during celebratory firing in South Delhi's Mehrauli early Thursday. Police said they have arrested two persons, including her an engineer who works in Bhopal (identified by his first name), son Piyush. Her condition is said to be critical. When police reached the spot, they were informed that Santosh was unconscious and unresponsive, and, therefore, unfit to give a statement.
Woman’s purse snatched in Mohali
Mohali A bike-borne man snatched a woman's purse when The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was returning from a market in Phase 3A on Friday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was walking home on foot around 9pm when the snatching took place. Her purse contained cash, important documents, credit and debit cards. The woman raised the alarm, but the accused fled towards Hotel Cama. Police are scanning CCTV footage and are in the process of filing an FIR.
HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6. The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021. The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA.
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
