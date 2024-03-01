Ludhiana man booked for blackmailing woman

The Tibba police have booked a man for allegedly recording lewd video of a married woman and forcing her to establish physical relations with him. The accused has been identified as Javed alias Junaid of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of Mayapuri Chowk. (HT File Photo)

The accused had also threatened her that he would make her video viral on social networking sites.

The 32-year-old woman said that two years ago when she was alone at her house, the accused recorded her video when she was bathing. Later, the accused started blackmailing her to establish physical relations with her.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked the accused under sections 451 (house trespass in order to commit offence), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The accused has not been arrested yet.