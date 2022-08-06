Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman, daughter on social media
Fifteen months after the complaint was filed, a man has been booked for allegedly defaming a 43-year-old woman from Vishkarma Town and her daughter on social media.
The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, 30, a resident of Sector 32-A, who was a supporter of former Congress MLA Kamaljit Singh Karwal and has since joined BJP.
The victim’s husband stated in the complaint that he had in response to a post uploaded by Karwal asked him to stop indulging in dirty politics. “Gurwinder then copied photos of my wife and daughter from my profile and posted them in the comments section of the same post and made objectionable remarks,” he said.
The woman stated that the accused called her the mistress of former Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, who was Karwal’s political rival. Her husband further alleged that police took more than a year to lodge the FIR due to political pressure.
Inspector Davinder Sharma said the probe was conducted by the cyber cell, following which the complaint was transferred to Division Number 7 police station and they lodged an FIR.
Gurwinder has been booked under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67 (A) (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of IT Act at Division Number 7 police station.
Former Akali MLA Lodhinangal blames SGPC for SAD’s decimation
Two-time former MLA and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurdaspur district Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has upped ante against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee top brass and accused it of historic decimation of the party in the politics of Punjab. Lodhinangal was elected from Qadian in 2007 and then he contested from Batala in 2012 but lost to Ashwani Sekhri, then again contested from Batala in 2017 and won.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant
Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said. According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity.
Ayushman Bharat scheme: PGI restarts treating patients from Punjab
In what will come as a relief for hundreds of aggrieved patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, a premier healthcare institute, Friday resumed treatment of patients from Punjab under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). A recent announcement by the Punjab government that all dues of the institute will be cleared within a few days is also said to have prompted PGIMER to resume healthcare services.
Gurugram woman accused of filing nine false rape FIRs gets bail
The Gurugram woman, who is accused of filing nine false rape FIRs against at least eight boys, has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The high court bench of justice JS Bedi observed that she has been in custody since December 29, 2021, and the investigation is complete. Between September 2020 and November 2021, nine rape FIRs had been registered on the complaint of the woman.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab sees 160 cattle deaths, 12,000 infections in a month
Five heads of cattle have died every day in Punjab due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) since July 4 this year, when the first such case was reported in the state. In Muktsar, about 100 cattle have died due to LSD-like symptoms while 1,000 animals were found infected, said senior veterinary officer Dr Gurdit Singh. It is for the first time that Punjab has witnessed the LSD outbreak that affects livestock.
