Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman, daughter on social media

Fifteen months after the complaint was filed, a man has been booked for allegedly defaming a 43-year-old woman from Vishkarma Town and her daughter on social media.

The accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, 30, a resident of Sector 32-A, who was a supporter of former Congress MLA Kamaljit Singh Karwal and has since joined BJP.

The victim’s husband stated in the complaint that he had in response to a post uploaded by Karwal asked him to stop indulging in dirty politics. “Gurwinder then copied photos of my wife and daughter from my profile and posted them in the comments section of the same post and made objectionable remarks,” he said.

The woman stated that the accused called her the mistress of former Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, who was Karwal’s political rival. Her husband further alleged that police took more than a year to lodge the FIR due to political pressure.

Inspector Davinder Sharma said the probe was conducted by the cyber cell, following which the complaint was transferred to Division Number 7 police station and they lodged an FIR.

Gurwinder has been booked under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67 (A) (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of IT Act at Division Number 7 police station.